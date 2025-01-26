Twinkle Khanna reacts to trolls, defends Kareena Kapoor-Anushka Sharma; mentions Saif Ali Khan-Virat Kohli

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Twinkle Khanna reacts to trolls on Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma

Former Bollywood actress, current author and film producer Twinkle Khanna is known for her bold statements. She writes and speaks fearlessly on several issues. Recently, she supported Kareena Kapoor Khan in the matter related to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case. The actor was attacked with a knife on January 16, after which he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital. There were reports that Saif was taken to the hospital by his friends and sons. Netizens raised questions as to where his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor was at the moment. Just before the incident, she had also shared a story in which she was seen partying with her girl gang. In such a situation, people were speculating that perhaps she was not present at home during the attack or was drunk.

Twinkle supports Kareena

Amidst these rumours, now finally Twinkle Khanna has supported Kareena Kapoor Khan and expressed anger at wives being blamed in any case. In her Instagram post, Twinkle wrote, "This Sunday it will be raised why the wife is not considered clearly number 1, except when it comes to taking the blame. After a knife attack on an actor (Saif), rubbish rumours spread that his wife (Kareena Kapoor) was not at home or she was too drunk to help him during the attack. People just enjoyed blaming the wife. A very familiar pattern."

Twinkle mentions Anushka-Virat

Twinkle Khanna further wrote, "When the Beatles broke up, people blamed Yoko Ono. Melania is often criticised for being silent or limited public opposition to her husband's policies. Jill Biden has been blamed for forcing Joe to continue his campaign. Anushka is booed when Virat Kohli is out. This is a widespread issue that is not limited to just couples seen in public. If your husband gains too much weight then you are not taking care of his health. If he loses too much weight then you are not feeding him properly. If he cares about you then he will claim that you have seduced him. If he is indifferent then he will blame you that you did not handle him properly."

Twinkle reacts to blaming woman in every situation

Twinkle Khanna concluded by writing, "Last week I went to a small family party where a relative commented, 'Look, I have five uncles who are bald and the one who still has hair is the only one who is not married.' Obviously, wives can also be blamed for baldness. I think it would be right to say that behind every man, loser or leader, there is a woman who can be defamed or blamed at any time."

