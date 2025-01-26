Chhaava controversy: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis advises film producers on 'creative sensitivity'

Follow us on Image Source : X CM Fadnavis warns producers over Chhaava film controversy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has advised Chhaava film producers on Sunday over the ongoing controversy. The Maharashtra CM said that along with creativity, sensitivity should also be followed. He also added that Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's honour should not be hurt and wrong history should not be shown in the upcoming movie. It is significant to note that Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film is based on the valour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the member of the Bhonsle dynasty.

Here's what CM Devendra Fadnavis said

"Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's history should be shown correctly, it is not right to distort history. Everyone has a lot of love and respect for Sambhaji Maharaj. This respect and honour should not be hurt. There should be creativity (in filmmaking) but we believe that there should be sensitivity along with it," the Maharashtra Chief Minister said on Sunday.

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant also raised questions

On Saturday, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant demanded an expert review of the film. ''It is a matter of joy that a Hindi film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and protector of freedom, is being made. Such efforts are necessary to make the world understand the history of Chhatrapati. However, many have expressed their opinions that there are some objectionable scenes in this film. Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people. Anything that will harm the honour of the Maharaj will not be tolerated,'' he wrote in his X post.

About the film

Apart from Vicky and Rashmika, the Chhaava features Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Apart from them, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neil Bhupalam, Santosh Juvekar and Pradeep Rawat will also be seen in important roles. The period drama is set to hit the big screens on February 14, 2025.

