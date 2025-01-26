Jana Nayagan: First look of Thalapathy Vijay's last film is out now | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : X Thalapathy Vijay's first look from Jana Nayagan is out now

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay will be seen on the big screen in 2025 with the film, which was tentatively named 'Thalapathy 69'. Fans were waiting for updates related to the film. Today finally the makers have released the first look of 'Thalapathy 69' on the occasion of Republic Day, in which the first glimpse of superstar Vijay has been seen. Along with this, the title of the film has also been revealed.

First look out now

Thalapathy 69 has been titled Jana Nayagan. Along with this, the makers have shared a powerful poster of the film. It is significant to note that Jana Nayagan is Vijay's last film before he enters politics. Prakash Raj and Pooja Hegde will be seen along with Thalapathy Vijay in this upcoming film. The makers shared the poster of Jana Nayangan and wrote, 'We call him #JanaNayagan #ஜனநாயகன் #Thalapathy69FirstLook.' In the poster, the actor is standing on a stage and taking a selfie. There is a huge crowd of people behind the actor. It is being said that in the film, Vijay will play the role of a public hero, who was previously a police officer. Hence, the film has also been named Jana Nayagan.

Pooja and Vijay's second film

A dance sequence has also been shot recently in this film, which is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film will be Anirudh's fifth film with Vijay after films like Kaththi, Master, Beast and Leo. Jana Nayagan is reported to be an action thriller that will also include some political angles. At the same time, this is Pooja's second film with Vijay. Earlier, both these actors were seen together in the lead role in the 2022 film Beast directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar.

Film cast

A few weeks ago, the makers of the film officially unveiled it with a poster, which featured a burning torch in one hand. Apart from this, the makers also revealed the main cast of the film, which includes Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamita Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narayan in lead roles. The makers have not yet announced the release date of Jana Nayagan.

