Chiraiya X review: Did Divya Dutta's series based on marital rape impress audiences?

New Delhi:

If you are bored of watching the usual mix of action, comedy, horror and romantic dramas on OTT platforms, then this week offers a superb series that is garnering an excellent response from viewers on social media. We are talking about Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra's new web series, Chiraiya, which was released on OTT yesterday. Directed by Shashant Shah, this social drama also features Siddharth Shaw, Faisal Rashid, and Prasanna Bisht in pivotal roles.

The story revolves around an ideal daughter-in-law who decides to stand up against her entire family when her brother-in-law is accused of marital rape by his new wife. The objective of this show is to raise awareness about a grave issue like marital rape within our country. While this 6-episode series has received mixed reviews from internet users, the response regarding the story itself has been overwhelmingly positive.

Chiraiya X reactions

On social media, fans have heaped praise on Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra's show, Chiraiya. Fans have strongly recommended it as a must-watch. Although the story might feel slightly uncomfortable for some to watch, this sensitive subject matter is sure to be an eye-opener.

One social media user wrote, 'This is not merely a battle for women; it is a matter of human dignity. Raise your voice for this cause and make sure to watch Chiraiya.' It features a character who emerges quietly but leaves a profound impact. The emotional layers of the character 'Kamlesh' have been portrayed with immense honesty. Divya Dutta has truly made this character her own. #Chiraiya.'

Meanwhile, another Twitter review noted, 'The show #Chiraiya, currently streaming on Hotstar, might prove to be quite unsettling for men." "This is a critical issue—one that is rarely even discussed within society—where men treat women as nothing more than sex slaves. #MaritalRape is, in every sense, a form of rape. Men must come to understand the true meaning of 'consent'.'

See some other reactions here:

Chiraiya OTT deets

Directed by Shashant Shah, Chiraiya is a social drama series grounded in the harsh realities of marriage. Starring Divya Dutta, Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, and Sarita Joshi in lead roles, the series was released on March 20 on JioHotstar.

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