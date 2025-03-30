Chhaava OTT: Here's when Vicky Kaushal's period drama will have its digital release | Deets Inside Even after almost of its theatrical release, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has been running in theatres. The period drama is gearing up for its OTT release.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has become the highest-grossing film of 2025 by breaking several records. The historical action film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film is the adaption of the Marathi novel Chhaava by Shivaji Sawant. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. It was originally released on February 14, 2025 in Hindi language and later dubbed and released in Telugu too. If you missed the chance to watch this blockbuster film in theatres, you can watch this film on the OTT platform.

Chhaava OTT release date

The period drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles, apart from Vicky. Despite being released two months ago, the film is still minting money at the box office. However, 45 days after its theatrical release, the film is all set to make its OTT debut on Netflix. However, the makers have not yet made any official announcement but reportedly, Chhaava will hit the OTT giant on April 11, 2025. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has grossed over Rs 700 crore worldwide and earned over Rs 500 crore across India.

Chhaava's India TV review

As per India TV's critic Jaya Dwivedie, 'Chhaava is a great film; to understand its grandeur, one should watch it in theatres only. The minor mistakes in the film can be easily ignored, and this film will prove to be a treat for Vicky Kaushal's fans. We are giving this period drama film 3.5 stars out of 5.'

Vicky Kaushal's work front

Before Chhaava, the Bollywood actor was last seen in Triptii Dimri starrer Bad Newz. The film also features Amy Virk in a supporting role. The actor will next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the pivotal roles. It is all set to release on March 20, 2026.

Also Read: Sikandar Movie Review: Salman Khan's Eid release has thrilling action and emotional plot