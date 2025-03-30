Sikandar Movie Review: Salman Khan's Eid release has thrilling action and emotional plot Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's film Sikandar has been released in theatres today. The is a perfect blend of action and emotions. Scroll further to read the full review of Salman's Eid 2025 release.

Movie Name: Sikandar

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: March 30

Director: AR Murugadoss

Genre: Action Thriller

There is no doubt that Salman Khan is the Sikandar of the box office. Like every year, this year too, the superstar has brought a blockbuster gift for his fans on the occasion of Eid. This explosive action thriller is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is known for directing films like Ghajini, Holiday and Sarkar. The trailer and songs have already won everyone's hearts, now let's find out if the sky-high expectations of the audience have been served and if the romantic chemistry of Rashmika Mandanna and Salman is worth the hype.

Story

The story begins with a flight which is going to Rajkot where Arjun Pradhan (Prateek Smita Patil), the spoilt son of Minister Pradhan (Sathyaraj) tries to take advantage of a woman and Sanjay Rajkot aka Sikandar (Salman Khan) makes a tremendous action-packed entry and end up having a whistle-worthy fight. When the minister comes to know about this he instructs Prakash (Kishore), an encounter specialist police officer from Haryana, to arrest and kill him. However, when he reaches Rajkot Prakash learns that Sanjay is the last king of Rajkot and people love and respect him. He also discovers about Saisri (Rashmika Mandanna), a kind-hearted woman and Sanjay's wife. She always saves her husband from every danger. Despite not being able to give enough time to Saisri due to his responsibilities as the king, Sikandar just has this one person in his life, whom he loves immensely.

After celebrating the anniversary of their first meeting, Saisri finds out that she is pregnant. She goes to Sanjay to share the good news, however, then only a worker comes to their palace and reveals that due to greed, he unknowingly sold gunpowder from Sanjay's mines to a man who was behind the Punjab bomb blasts. Meanwhile, Prakash makes a plan that if the worker is killed, Sanjay will become a suspect. As the people try to kill the worker in the mine, Sanjay arrives with his men and thrashes them. As Saisri follows Sanjay and saves him from the blast, she herself becomes a victim of the blast and dies in the accident.

Sanjay is then completely shattered and regrets not giving time to Saisri. The doctor tells Sanjay that Saisri has registered for organ donation. After a few days, Sanjay learns that Saisri's eyes, lungs and heart have been donated to 3 patients in Mumbai. He goes to Mumbai with his people, hiding his identity. He meets Fakruddin, a slum boy from Dharavi (who has Saisri's lungs), a girl named Nisha (Anjini Dhawan) who has Saisri's heart and Vaidehi (Kajal Aggarwal), a married Brahmin girl from Matunga who has Saisri's eyes. Sanjay meets these people and this is how the story takes a twist and reaches its conclusion.

Direction

Director AR Murugadoss has once again presented a great gift to the fans with action sequences and emotional moments. The film also has a social message of organ donation, which has been shown in an impressive manner. The magic of Ghajini was seen in the film. Many scenes have been made effective through brilliant direction. Overall, the directions and cinematography deserve applause.

Acting

Talking about acting, Sikandar is a special character for Salman and he has presented it in a powerful way with his onscreen swag and charisma. Salman's great swag and powerful dialogues in the film will force the fans to shake a leg too. Especially his Gujarati dialogue delivery like 'Kaayde mein raho, fayate mein raho' will create a stormy atmosphere in the theatres. Rashmika Mandanna has put her innocence into the character of Saisri. Sathyaraj has given a wonderful performance in the role of Pradhan while Prateek, Kajal, Anjini and Sharman Joshi have played their roles very well.

Verdict

Sikandar is not just a film, but a festival celebration on Eid. Packed with high-octane action, great dialogues and star power, this film is worth watching in theatres. If you want a full package of action, emotion and mass entertainment, then definitely watch Sikandar.

