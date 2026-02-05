Bridgerton S4 Part 2: Netflix teases poster of Sophie Baek-Benedict Bridgerton, writes 'Change is coming…' Netflix released a new promotional poster featuring Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton from Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2. Fans expressed their excitement in the comments, saying, "my heart is full."

Netflix's hit show Bridgerton has created a buzz online ever since its fourth season began streaming. The makers decided to release Season 4 in two parts, each consisting of four episodes.

The first part premiered on January 29, 2026, and now fans eagerly await the second part, slated for release on February 26, 2026. Adding to the excitement, Netflix dropped a new poster from the show on Wednesday, which has fans all hearts.

The new poster of Netflix's Bridgerton shows Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton standing close by a calm lake. They look into each other's eyes, with him gently holding her chin and her hand on his chest. The duo can be seen dressed in period costumes from the Regency era.

For the caption, the official Bridgerton page on Netflix, @bridgertonnetflix, wrote, "Change is coming, dear readers. Prepare yourselves. Bridgerton Season 4 returns on February 26 (sic)." Take a look below:

One user commented, "My heart cannot contain this much excitement." Another added, "We are more than prepared! Bring on the BEN-ADDICTION." Praising the poster, one Instagram user wrote, "This poster really is stunning!!"

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 teaser

The makers released the official teaser of Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 on February 3, 2026. The teaser hints at the upcoming story, leaving fans wondering if Benedict will find his Lady in Silver and whether Sophie will accept a new life as a mistress.

When will Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 release in India?

The much-awaited Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 will release on February 26, 2026, at 12 am PT on Netflix. Indian viewers can stream it from 1.30 pm IST.

