Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 Ending Explained: What does Benedict do to turn Sophie away? Benedict Bridgerton’s love story with Sophie Baek can make you believe that 'love that consumes you' still exists. But do the two realise that by the end of Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1? Let's find out.

New Delhi:

Bridgerton season 4’s first part, consisting of four episodes, was released on January 29, 2026, at 1:30 pm in India, and since then, discussions over the new couple have been in full swing. Brother number two, Benedict Bridgerton’s love story being the main plot of the season, was already something to look forward to, but his viral chemistry with the latest cast member, Sophie Baek, has literally exploded on the internet.

The two leads of the season have ensured that this season remains memorable after the overwhelming experience of Bridgerton season 3. While the world still seems to be yearning for the restrained and longing way of loving someone, ever since Anthony was seen pining for Kate, Benedict appears to be serving the cause well in Bridgerton season 4. So, let’s take a deep dive into the world of Benedict and his fantasy.

Bridgerton season 4 storyline

Bridgerton season 4 takes plenty of inspiration from the Cinderella story, but it does not tell it at a breakneck pace. Benedict Bridgerton seems to have no interest in getting married despite his mother’s insistence. However, during a masquerade ball, he ends up meeting a girl who not only catches his eye but also makes him feel so drawn to her that it takes him months of yearning, painting and drinking to convince himself that it was more of a fantasy than a reality.

However, in between all this, he meets a maid, Sophie, in a serious situation. The seamless chemistry between the two makes him overthink his admiration for the anonymous beauty.

Bridgerton season 4 ending explained

In the fourth episode, Benedict ends up bringing Sophie to the Bridgerton household and makes his mother hire her for Hyacinth. However, with the two colliding every now and then, deeper emotions become inevitable. But just when one begins to think that the two might give love a chance despite differences in class, financial status, rank and background, Benedict ends up upsetting her by making an indecent offer. He ends up asking her to be his 'mistress' which not only pushes her away but also upsets the fans. But Bridgerton loyal fans can predict what will happen now.

Still, it remains to be seen whether Sophie will move past this to experience true love? Will Benedict make it up to her and will a Bridgerton, finally after the debacle of Penelope-Colin season, have a couple that can stand up to Kanthony (Anthony and Kate)?

With part one ending on a rather perfect note, it now remains to be seen how another Bridgerton sibling will find his way back to the one person he cannot live without, anymore!

Also Read: Bridgerton Season 4: Anthony and Kate's first visuals from part 2 excites fans | See reactions