Bridgerton Season 4: Anthony and Kate's first visuals from part 2 excites fans | See reactions Bridgerton season 4 part 1 has several mentions of Anthony and Kate, but the two were nowhere to be seen. But the makers were quick to compensate for their absence as they shared the teaser of the second part.

Bridgerton season 4 part 1 was released on Thursday noon in India and since then the discussions over the regency era show have intensified. With the return of the Netflix show, fans eagerness to watch Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley in the role of Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma was also noticed online.

However, to fans' dismay, the two were no where to be seen in Bridgerton season 4 part 1. But the makers were quick to compensate for their absence as they shared the teaser of the second part by the evening. Titled as 'Bridgerton season 4 part 2 lookahead,' the short clip give a sneak peek into the second half of the show, while sharing a glimpse of Anthony and Kate, along with their firstborn.

Anthony and Kate to return from India with their child

Set in Mayfair, London, Bridgerton season 4 part 1 has several mentions of Anthony and Kate, but the two were nowhere to be seen. The Viscount and Viscountess are mentioned in almost every episode; however, they do not appear in Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1. One of the major reasons to look forward to Season 4 Part 2 is the return of Kate Bridgerton and Anthony Bridgerton, played by Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey.

Have a look at their glimpse from the Bridgerton season 4 part 2 teaser:

Social media reacts

X users are having a high time keep their calm after seeing Anthony as a father and Kate as the graceful Viscountess. let's have a look at some social media reactions here:

Bridgerton season 4 part 2 release date

The first part of Bridgerton Season 4 has a total of four episodes, which was released at 1:30 PM yesterday. Now Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 will be released on February 26, 2026. For the unversed, the second part also has four episodes, which are expected to be an hour long.

