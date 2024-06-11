Regency Secrets to Teenage Turmoil: 5 OTT romance titles that will sweep you off our feet

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB OTT romance titles that will sweep you off our feet

As we eagerly anticipate the release of Part 2 of Bridgerton's Season 3, it's the perfect time to let the tides of love and romance wash over you. So, whether you're in the mood to listen to cute love stories on audio or binge-watch a romantic series or film, here are a few titles that will set the mood right for the much-awaited upcoming release. What are you waiting for? Sit back and allow these stories to swoon you over with their charm.

The Idea of You

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Immerse yourself in ‘The Idea of You’ on Amazon Prime, a captivating romance starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. The story follows the passionate affair between a single mother and a younger man who is a rising music star. Their unexpected connection challenges societal norms and personal boundaries, creating a love story that is both heartfelt and compelling. With its nuanced exploration of love, age, and the world of music, this series beautifully captures the complexities and joys of falling for someone unexpected.

Maxton Hall

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Dive into the intense world of ‘Maxton Hall’ on Amazon Prime, where high school drama and romance collide. Follow the lives of students navigating love, secrets, and heartache within the prestigious halls of Maxton Hall. This series captures the essence of teenage passion and the tumultuous journey of young love, making it a compelling watch for anyone who enjoys a mix of romance and drama.

Anyone But You

Platform: Netflix

‘Anyone But You’ on Netflix features Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in a delightful romantic comedy about two individuals who couldn't be more different. Their initial disagreements pave the way for unexpected sparks as they navigate the complexities of attraction and companionship. With its clever dialogue, charming chemistry between Sweeney and Powell, and storyline that celebrates the quirks of fate, this film is a perfect pick for viewers looking for both humour and heart.

Bridgerton

Platform: Netflix

Step into the opulent and scandalous world of "Bridgerton" on Netflix, where high society's secrets and dramas unfold beneath the watchful pen of the mysterious Lady Whistledown. This hit series, inspired by Julia Quinn's beloved novels, sweeps viewers into regency-era England with its grand balls, secret romances, and intricate plots, all narrated for the 'gentle reader' by Lady Whistledown herself. With its stunning costumes and engaging storylines, ‘Bridgerton’ captures the essence of romance and intrigue that keeps fans eagerly awaiting each new episode.

Happily Never After

Platform: Audible

What would you do if the person you love didn’t love you back? ‘Happily Never After’, available exclusively on Audible, delves into this poignant question. Shy and reserved Juhi finds herself enamoured with Abhay, who's already devoted to someone else. Her unrequited love triggers a series of unexpected actions, pushing her to confront her true self. As Juhi grapples with the complexities of love and embarks on a journey of self-discovery, this compelling audiobook takes listeners on an emotional rollercoaster.

