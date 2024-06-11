Bajirao Mastani to Kalki 2898 AD: Times when Deepika Padukone won us over in mother's role

Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOTS When Deepika Padukone aced mother's roles

Deepika Padukone known for her versatile performances and striking screen presence, has once again left everyone in awe with her intriguing new avatar in this highly anticipated trailer of Kalki 2898 AD. The global star brings the tenderness of motherhood, on-screen in an enchanting way. Sporting a short hairdo and a minimal makeup look, the superstar brings calm in the middle of chaos as she stands out in the trailer. Whenever Deepika is seen on screen, she is impressing people with her dialogue delivery. The actress is now playing the role of a mother on screen for the third time. This time too she has set aside many stereotypes. Maybe Kalki 2898 AD is also special as this time DP is also expecting her firstborn in real life too.

Deepika Padukone in the role of a mother

The trailer not only takes everyone back in time but also surprises with Deepika's changing look. Set in a dystopian city, Deepika's character is wearing a brown costume. In the trailer, Deepika is seen breathing life into the emotions of a mother. It is also being told that the child she will give birth to will start a new era and end the evils. With a short hairstyle and minimal makeup, Deepika is seen showing a very real and powerful energy in the trailer. This is different from her usual glamorous look. So let's have a look at times when she played a mother in films ahead of Kalki 2898 AD.

Break Ke Baad

Deepika Padukone for the first time played a mother onscreen in Imran Khan's starrer Break Ke Baad. However, the scene is not a part of the film but features during the post-credit scenes but still, Deepika can be seen giving birth and then taking her daughter out on a cycling walk in the 2010 film.

Bajirao Mastani

The film that truly brings out the calibre of each of its cast is Bajirao Mastani. Deepika Padukone whole played the role of Muslim Rani Mastani also played a mother to a 6-year-old boy in this film. Moreover, in a rather emotional and tough sword-fighting sequence, the actor also shows to what lengths a mother goes to save her child.

Brahmastra

Yes! Deepika Padukone played the role of a mother in Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra too. There is just a cameo by the actor in this film, which also sets her plot for the sequel, where she can be seen holding a child Shiva in her arms. For the unversed, Deepika will also play the role of a mother in Brahmastra 2. She is going to feature as Shiva aka Ranbir Kapoor's mother in Ayaan Mukherjee's film.

Jawan

Let us remind you that Deepika also played a mother in 'Jawaan'. In just a supporting role, SP stole the show and played the role of the mother of young Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan). The medium and emotional song from the film, 'Aararaari Raaro' really brings out the tenderness of a mother. DP's emotive eyes make this song heartwarming.

Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika Padukone is seen as a pregnant woman in Kalki 2898 AD. The conversation between Ashwatthama and Deepika's character indicates an expected incarnation on earth. Kamal Haasan is also seen whispering a mantra in his ear, 'A new era is about to come!' DP's character resembles to Devki from the Hindu mythology.

Also Read: Ashwatthama to Devki, 5 takeaways from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD trailer