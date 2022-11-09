Breathe Into the Shadows Twitter Review: Is Abhishek Bachchan-Amit Sadh starrer worth watching?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Breathe Into the Shadows Twitter Review

Breathe: Into the Shadows, the OTT thriller starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nitya Menen has been released. Mayank Sharma’s latest project garnered a mixed response from the audience. While many loved the thriller and are going gaga over it, a few said that it could have been a little better.

From introducing the sweet Sabharwal family to decoding the masked man’s evil plans, from Avinash suffering multiple personality disorder to him crossing boundaries to save his family, and from inspector Kabir joining the dots to unravel the secrets to explaining the Raavan connection behind the merciless murders, the unraveling of mysteries of the season one has truly entertained us. And now that season two has been released, netizens have a lot to say about it too.

A user said, "Dear @juniorbachchan Sir! I just loved your performance in #BreatheIntoTheShadows the intensity, sheer brilliance and the portrayal of emotions in ur screen presence is just what someone would wish for." Another said, "#BreatheIntoTheShadows Highly engaging!! Such a gripping series with 8 episodes! My God @MenenNithya is as usual stunning!Oh God, it's like a rollercoster ride! Surprise awaiting you! Our madam never disappoint us! And all other co workers are outstanding." Also, several feel that Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 tries hard to convince the audience that some unusual revelation is coming up, but it is just the same.

Portraying a character who suffers from multiple personality disorders did take a toll on him. But the locus of control was always with Abhishek, as he said: "Every character or a role takes a toll on an actor. How much of it you are going to take home that's completely an actor's call." He said, "At the end of the day, you are putting yourself in that situation which is there in the script and that character has to go through. So, whatever happens in the story definitely rubs off on the actors as well."

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan pokes fun at 'Breathe' director Mayank Sharma, says 'he was causing maximum problems..'

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is a psychological crime thriller featuring Abhishek A Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur in prominent roles. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma who has co-written season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi & Abhijeet Deshpande. The much-awaited Amazon Original will exclusively release on Prime Video on 9th November in India and 240 countries worldwide.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna says Internet trolling affected her relationships; blasts trolls for negativity & hate

Latest Web Series News