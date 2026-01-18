Border OTT streaming: Where to watch Sunny Deol’s 1997 war film online before Border 2 release Ahead of Border 2’s January 23, 2026 release, here’s where fans can watch Sunny Deol’s iconic 1997 war film Border on OTT platforms.

Border 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. Directed by Anurag Singh, this war drama is set to hit theaters on January 23, 2026. The film features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

But before the release of Border 2, you can refresh your memory by watching the original Border on OTT platforms. So, let's know where fans can watch JP Dutta's 1997 film.

When and where to watch Border on OTT

If you haven't seen the 1997 classic film Border, don't worry. It's still available online. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. The film is also available on YouTube.

About Border

The 1977 film was reportedly made with a budget of around Rs 12 crore and earned approximately Rs 65-67 crore worldwide. It was one of the biggest hits of the year.

For the unversed, Border is directed by J P Dutta and stars an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sudesh Berry and Puneet Issar along with Tabu, Rakhee Gulzar and Pooja Bhatt. Its story was inspired by the events of the Battle of Longewala in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The film has music composed by Anu Malik and has lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

About Border 2

Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. It is based on true events of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It is a sequel to the popular 1997 film Border. The female leads are played by Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.

The film will be released in theaters on January 23, 2026. Releasing on the Republic Day weekend, the patriotic fervor surrounding the film is expected to be even stronger. The film will showcase the stories of the brave soldiers of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

