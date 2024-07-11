Bigg Boss OTT 3 update: Vishal Pandey accuses Vada Pav Girl aka Chandrika Dixit of destroying his image

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss OTT 3 witnessed another fight between Vishal Pandey and Chandrika Dixit

Contestants of Bigg Boss OTT season 3 have been serving high voltage drama ever since the went on air. In the latest episode, a heated argument occurred between Vishal Pandey and Chandrika Dixit also known as Vada Pav Girl. Vishal was seen accusing Chandrika for damaging his reputation. The social media sensation said that she is trying to destroy the actor's image by telling wrong information about him to the other contestants.

Vishal and Chandrika get into a heated argument

In the recent episode, Vishal was seemingly annoyed Chandrika.The fight between the two contestants finally broke when Vishal questioned Chandrika regarding what she was doing in the show. He thought that she was doing all this just to destroy his fame and harm his value to stay there in the house. However, Chandrika denied all these accusations but Vishal seemed in no mood to beleive the influencer.

Vishal expressed that he has been noticing her changed behaviour for some time and that she is trying to harm his image. Their fight then made the other housemates to get involved in it. Yet, Vishal didn't back off from his claims and remained stuck to it. In reply to him, Chandrika said, "Ye sab faltu card mere saammne mat khelna."

Fight with Armaan Malik and now with Chandrika Dixit

As all the viewers who are regularly keeping an update with the latest season of Bigg Boss OTT, would be knowing few days back a fight occurred between Vishal Pandey and YouTuber Armaan Malik. Vishal said that he finds Armaan's second wife beautiful which later on, turned into a fight between the two, leading to Armaan slapping him in the live telecast. Vishal and Chandrika's heated argument has added another drama to the show making the competition tougher. It will be interesting to see in the upcoming episodes of the BB OTT 3 how contestants will get affected by all these fights and will Vishal and Chandrika resolve their conflict or not.