Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik gets nominated for entire season after slapping Vishal Pandey

Every day new drama is coming in the house of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'. This season is full of controversies. Now after the scuffle in the BB house, there has been a slap scandal. Armaan Malik was seen slapping Vishal Pandey in front of the housemates in the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Due to the petty act of Vishal Pandey, a tense atmosphere was created in the BB house. Meanwhile, a member has been evicted from the house of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' and a contestant has been put in nomination for the whole season.

This contestant got evicted from the house

The contestant who has been shown the way out of the 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' house is Munisha Khatwani. She is a Tarot card reader and has also told the future of many celebs including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor. She had nothing to do with the slap scandal. She has been evicted solely based on vote counting, but the person who has been nominated for the entire season is Armaan Malik. This decision has been taken by Bigg Boss as a punishment. He has been nominated for the entire season due to violation of the rules of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'.

Payal made the revelation

Let us tell you, Payal Malik came as a guest in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and she opened the agenda against Vishal Pandey from the stage. She exposed Vishal's petty act in front of everyone. Payal told how Vishal Pandey spoke cheaply about Kritika. As soon as this came to light, Vishal started clarifying and said that his point of view was not wrong. As soon as this matter came to light, Armaan Malik lost his cool. While Vishal was talking to Rasiz in front of Luv Kataria, Armaan Malik slapped him. For some time Vishal could not understand what happened to him and later he reacted to the hit. After Armaan got the support of the housemates, Bigg Boss did not evict him but nominated him for the entire season.

