Bigg Boss OTT 2: Did Elvish Yadav receive 280 million votes in just 15 minutes?

Systumm!! Bigg Boss OTT 2 announced its winner during its grand finale on August 14. Elvish Yadav, who was pitted against Abhishek Malhan, emerged as the winner and lifted the shiny trophy, along with Rs 25 lakh cash prize. The finale episode saw a neck-and-neck competition between Malhan and Yadav.

Post the show, a video is doing rounds on the internet wherein the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner revealed the number of votes he received during the voting lines that opened for just 15 minutes. Yadav can be seen with his friends and media persons in his hotel room and can be heard saying that he got 280 million votes in only 15 minutes. He mentioned the makers who informed him of the same.

After the video went viral, Yadav's fans bombarded Twitter, now X, with celebratory messages. One user wrote, "Systum ke niche toh rehna padega na bhiddu." Another user wrote, "28 crores votes in 15 minutes?? How's that possible ??" Yet another user wrote, "The craze is unreal ."

Elvish Yadav scripted history and became the first wild card contestant to win the show in the history of Bigg Boss. The YouTuber has a massive fan following and runs two channels on the video streaming platform with millions of subscribers. His videos range from daily vlogs to roasts.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani ended up as first and second runner-up respectively. Post the show, Malhan got admitted to a hospital due to dengue. He also released a video from the hospital bed wherein he thanked his fans for voting for him and congratulated Elvish Yadav for the win.

