Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot says he 'never liked Tina Datta' after her elimination; gets exposed by latter

Shalin Bhanot reveals he 'never liked Tina Datta'

Bigg Boss 16: The Salman Khan-hosted reality show has been able to hold the audience's interest with fresh twists and turns and fans are enjoying the non-stop drama. Maintaining the trend, actor-host Salman gave a new task to contestant Shalin Bhanot. He was supposed to press the buzzer in order to save his friends and co-contestants Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer from getting evicted. With a new twist, Salman said that Shalin will be able to save one only after Rs 25 lakh gets deducted from the cash prize. The second option given to him was, Shalin gets his prize money and one of the abovementioned contestants gets evicted.

Later as Salman started with the countdown Shalin looked at Tina and doesn’t press the buzzer to save the prize money. Following which, Tina Datta left the house. After Tina left the house we see Shalin cry in front of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta as he shared his feelings with both of them. However, he took a U-turn, and told Sreejita De and Archana Gautam that he never liked Tina and already knew she was going. ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma's post for Virat Kohli after he hit his 72nd century is unmissable and cute!

In the kitchen, Archana was talking to Shalin and asked him if he knew Tina was going to get eliminated from the show and Shalin replied, "I knew it when Salman Khan said saath then only at that time I figured that Tina was getting eliminated." Also, he told Sreejita “I never liked Tina, it was only because of the chicken that I liked her. I was only worried about my food and she used to do it so that is the only thing I am missing right now because who will make chicken for me now. I won’t even talk to that girl after I go out of the house because there I would have my restaurant for it.”

Later, in the promo of the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss plays another game and asks Shalin to get Tina back by pressing the buzzer. But he will lose the prize money of Rs 25,00,000. Shalin presses the buzzer and reveals that he doesn’t care and will give the money to everyone himself.

As Tina enters the house, she looses her calm and exposes Shalin, saying, “That day when he knew that I was going to leave the house so he did not press it back then and today suddenly he pressed the buzzer. Why did he need so much time to think and save me, if I was there Shalin Bhanot I would have pressed it on the third count and saved you. If you cannot be your friend's person then you cannot be anyone’s person. I never wanted to go, I know everything you were doing in the house. You were dancing over there after I left the house, I saw you singing songs. I had to get a reality check and I do now.”

