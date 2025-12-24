From Friends to Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Best Christmas TV episodes to binge-watch Looking for comfort viewing this Christmas? From Friends to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, here’s a curated list of feel-good TV show Christmas episodes perfect for festive binge-watching.

As Christmas approaches, we’ve put together a list of feel-good TV show episodes to binge-watch this holiday season. Whether you are looking for a heartwarming holiday special or a classic episode that brings joy, there's something special about watching your favourite characters come together during Christmas time.

From the iconic moments in Friends to the hilarious episodes of Modern Family, The Office, How I Met Your Mother and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, these feel-good TV shows and episodes will make your holiday season even brighter. Here's a list of the best festive episodes to watch this season!

Friends Christmas episodes

Friends is an American sitcom that revolves around the lives of six friends who live in Manhattan, New York City. Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the main cast of the show features Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller. Throughout the seasons, the show features several episodes which feature a Christmas festival. Here's a look at the season-wise Christmas episodes below:

Season 1, Episode 10: The One with the Monkey

Season 2, Episode 9: The One with Phoebe's Dad

Season 3, Episode 10: The One Where Rachel Quits

Season 4, Episode 10: The One with the Girl from Poughkeepsie

Season 5, Episode 10: The One with the Inappropriate Sister

Season 6, Episode 10: The One with the Routine

Season 7, Episode 9: The One with All the Candy

Season 7, Episode 10: The One with the Holiday Armadillo

Season 9, Episode 10: The One with Christmas in Tulsa

Modern Family Christmas episodes

Modern Family is a mockumentary-style sitcom that aired from 2009 to 2020. It follows the lives of three interconnected families who live in suburban Los Angeles. It features Ed O'Neill and Sofia Vergara. Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Jessie Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet and others in key roles. It can be streamed on JioHotstar. Take a look at the season-wise Christmas episodes of Modern Family below:

Season 1, Episode 10: Undeck the Halls

Season 3, Episode 10: Express Christmas

Season 5, Episode 10: The Old Man and the Three

Season 7, Episode 9: White Christmas

Season 10, Episode 10: Stuck in a Moment

Season 11, Episode 9: The Last Christmas

The Office Christmas episodes

The mockumentary comedy sitcom, The Office, has a huge fan base. It follows the lives of employees at the Dunder Mifflin paper company branch in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It focuses on mundane work and workplace romance. The main characters include Steve Carell as Michael Scott, Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly, John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin, Phyllis Smith as Phyllis Vance, and Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor.

Season 2, Episode 10: Christmas Party

Season 3, Episodes 10 and 11: A Benihana Christmas

Season 5, Episode 11: Moroccan Christmas

Season 6, Episode 13: "Secret Santa

Season 7, Episodes 11 and 12: Classy Christmas

Season 8, Episode 10: Christmas Wishes

Season 9, Episode 9: Dwight Christmas

How I Met Your Mother Christmas episodes

How I Met Your Mother is a romantic comedy drama series which follows the life of Ted Mosby, played by Josh Radnor, a hopeless romantic architect in New York City, recounting to his kids in 2030 how he met their mother through years of adventures, dating, and friendship with his close group of friends. It stars Jason Segel as Ted Mosby, Jason Segel as Marshall Eriksen, Cobie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky, Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson, and Alyson Hannigan as Lily Aldrin.

Season 2, Episode 11: How Lily Stole Christmas

Season 4, Episode 11: Little Minnesota

Season 6, Episode 12: False Positive

Season 7, Episode 12: Symphony of Illumination

Season 8, Episodes 10, 11, and 12: The Over-Correction and The Final Page (Parts 1 & 2)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Christmas episodes

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a crime comedy sitcom which centres on the NYPD's 99th Precinct in Brooklyn, following the everyday work lives of detectives.

Season 1, Episode 11 - Christmas

Season 2, Episode 10 - The Pontiac Bandit Returns

Season 3, Episode 10 - Yippie Kayak

Season 4, Episode 10 - Captain Latvia

Season 5, Episode 10 - Game Night

Brooklyn Nine-Nine also known in short as B99 stars Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt, Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti and others. Take a look at the Christmas episodes of B99 below:

