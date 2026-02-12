Baby Girl out on OTT: Where to watch Nivin Pauly's Malayalam thriller?

New Delhi:

The 2026 Malayalam movie Baby Girl starring Nivin Pauly, Lijomol Jose and Sangeeth Prathap finally had it's OTT release on February 12, 2026 on SonyLIV. This movie, under the direction of Arun Varma, is now available in Malayalam and Hindi with English subtitles. This is the second release of a Malayalam thriller on the platform in two months, preceded by Mammootty’s Kalamkaval, which was about a serial killer.

Baby Girl, which is out on SonyLIV, was released at theatres on January 23, a day after the action-comedy Chatha Pacha, which did not manage to entertain the audience. Baby Girl had its digital release in three weeks of its theatrical run. Chatha Pacha, featuring Arjun Ashokan and Roshan Mathew, is running at theatres, with no OTT release details announced.

What is the Baby Girl plot?

The plot revolves around an abduction of an infant from a hospital in the city, and later finding her. An hospital attendant comes into the picture, though we see that there is a brother-sister combination who are also part of the story. The story seems to be taking place in a span of a day in a city in Kerala.

Baby Girl cast

Nivin Pauly features in the role of hospital attendant Sanal, who is accused of negligence leading to the abduction. Other notable characters of the movie feature Lijomol Jose and Sangeeth Prathap. Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan and Azees Nedumangad feature as cops in the screenplay by Bobby Sanjay.

Nivin Pauly films

Baby Girl is also the second movie of Nivin Pauly to be released on streaming platforms after the success of his recent movie, the 2025 movie Sarvam Maya. Unlike Sarvam Maya, however, Sarvam Maya is a feel-good movie, and the movie is about a friendly ghost. Sarvam Maya has also achieved huge success and earned over Rs 150 crores, as reported by the movie makers. Nivin Pauly also starred in a JioHotstar series titled Pharma.

Also Read: OTT releases this week [Feb 12-14, 2026]: Kohrra S2, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, Predator Badlands and more