Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari begins shooting for debut series 'Faadu'

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on Monday said she has begun filming her maiden web series "Faadu". The SonyLIV original is billed as an "intense poetic love-story between two different-thinking characters". Ashwiny, known for helming films like "Nil Battey Sannata", "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and "Panga", took to Instagram to make the announcement. The director wrote she was looking forward to shooting the series with RED cameras and ZEISS camera lenses.

"Amazed with the details this sensitive beauty captures, the colours and deep focus on faces even in extreme low light. Looking forward to explore more.

"Thank-you @anupk15 for patiently answering my curious mind, and discussing the magic of images in cinema in depth. Looking forward for this joyous learning 'directorial' journey," she wrote alongside the pictures of her crew and of the clapper.

Ashwiny recently co-directed the non-fiction series "Break Point" with her filmmaker husband Nitesh Tiwari. The ZEE5 series followed the "untold story" of tennis greats Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, who were the first Indian pair to win at the Wimbledon in 1999.

Earlier this year, she also released her debut novel, Mapping Love.