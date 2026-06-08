Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma allocates portfolios to newly inducted ministers: Here's who got what

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (June 8) allocated portfolios to 12 newly inducted ministers in the state cabinet. Sarma retained key departments, including Home and Political, Public Works Department (PWD), Power, Information and Public Relations, along with departments not assigned to any other minister.

Among the senior ministers, Ranoj Pegu retained the Education Department, while Ashok Singhal continued to hold the Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education & Research portfolios. Bimal Borah was assigned Cultural Affairs, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises, and Act East Policy Affairs.

The Finance portfolio has been entrusted to Jayanta Malla Baruah, a close associate of the Chief Minister.

"With the approval of the Hon'ble Governor of Assam, I am pleased to announce the allocation of portfolios amongst the members of the Council of Ministers of the Government of Assam," Sarma posted on X.

Here's who got what

S.No. Ministers Departments 1. Himanta Biswa Sarma Home & Political, PWD (Buildings & National Highways), PWD (Roads), Power, Information, Public Relations, Printing & Stationery, and any other Department not allotted to any other Minister 2. Ashwini Ray Sarkar Social Justice & Empowerment, Soil Conservation, and Welfare of Minorities & Development 3. Ashok Singhal Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education & Research 4. Bimal Borah Cultural Affairs, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises and Act East Policy Affairs 5. Biswajit Daimary Handloom, Textiles & Sericulture, Sports & Youth Welfare, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship and Indigenous & Tribal Faith & Culture 6. Jayanta Mallabaruah Finance, Environment & Forest and Mines & Minerals 7. Kaushik Rai Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs, Housing & Urban Affairs and Cooperation 8. Keshab Mahanta Revenue & Disaster Management, Science, Technology & Climate Change and General Administration 9. Krishnendu Paul Public Health Engineering, Hill Areas and Barak Valley Development 10. Nilima Devi Animal Husbandry & Veterinary and Fishery 11. Pijush Hazarika Agriculture, Irrigation and Parliamentary Affairs 12. Ranoj Pegu School Education, Higher Education, Tribal Affairs (Plain) and Information Technology 13. Susanta Borgohain Water Resources, and Judicial

The 12 ministers were sworn in on June 5, while four other ministers were administered the oath of office on May 12 along with the chief minister. The portfolios of the four ministers were announced earlier.

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