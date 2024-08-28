Anushka Sharma praises Salim-Javed's 'Angry Young Men', calls it docu-series with wisdom

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma praises Salim-Javed's 'Angry Young Men'

The documentary series 'Angry Young Men' has recently been released on Amazon Prime Video. This documentary shows the story and journey of Bollywood's famous writer duo Salim-Javed. Once upon a time, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar had written the story of many great films of Hindi cinema including 'Sholay' and 'Mr. India'. This documentary of Prime Video shows the journey of these two, which is also being liked a lot. This series has received a lot of appreciation from many Bollywood stars. The name of actress Anushka Sharma has also been added to this list.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram story

Anushka Sharma has praised Salim-Javed's documentary 'Angry Young Men'. Praising this documentary, which premiered on Prime Video on August 20, she shared a special social media post. Sharing a video of this series on her Instagram story, she has described it as rich in history and knowledge. The actress is currently in London with her husband and famous Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. He wrote, "So much history, but at the same time, so much wisdom in this documentary series."

'Angry Young Men' has received praise from many Bollywood stars apart from the audience. During its release, a special screening was also done, in which many stars participated. These included Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Boney Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Agastya Nanda and many other stars. Recently, Varun Dhawan also praised it and reacted. Calling it the best thing, he said that it is quite amazing for him to see the journey of two legends.

About the series

'Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story' shows the journey of the famous and respected Bollywood writer duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. This three-part series tells how Salim-Javed changed Hindi cinema in the 1970s with their brilliant scripts and famous 'Angry Young Man' characters. It is directed by Namrata Rao. At the same time, this documentary has been produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby. It includes interviews of Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar etc.

Talking about Anushka Sharma's work front, she will soon be seen in the film 'Chakda Express'. This film is a biopic based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. With this film, the actress is making a comeback on screen after years. Her upcoming sports drama will be released on Netflix. However, its release date has not been announced yet.

Also Read: After 'Kill', Raghav Juyal to turn villain again against Siddhant Chaturvedi in Excel Entertainment's 'Yudhra'