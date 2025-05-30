Anshula Kapoor, Raftaar to Uorfi Javed, a look at Karan Johar’s 'The Traitors' contestants The makers of Amazon Prime Video's television reality show 'The Traitors' released the official trailer on Friday. Read further to know about the contestants of Karan Johar's show.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is gearing up for his upcoming television show 'The Traitors'. For those who don't know, 'The Traitors' is the Indian adaptation of the global reality TV show of the same name. The makers of Prime Video's show dropped the official trailer of the reality series on Friday, May 30, 2025.

The television reality show is produced by BBC Studios India Production. As per the official date and time announcement made by the makers, 'The Traitors' will hit the digital screens of Prime Video on June 12, 2025, and the new episodes will be released every Thursday at 8 PM.

The Traitors' trailer is out now

The trailer shows a glimpse of the contestants who are going to be a part of this reality show. This show is set against the background of Rajasthan, where 20 celebrity contestants from TV, OTT and other creative fields play the game of strategy, dishonesty and betrayal to win the title.

Taking to the Instagram handle, the host, Karan Johar, shared the trailer video with the caption, "Keep your hearts cold and your popcorn warm, it’s dhokha time #TheTraitorsOnPrime, New Series, June 12." It is worth noting that this game show is the Hindi adaptation of the Emmy-winning global format series 'The Traitors', which was released in the year 2023.

The Traitors contestants

Celebrities, including Raftaar, Jannat Zubair, Uorfi Javed, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor, Raftaar, Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Sumukhi Suresh, Mukesh Chhabra, Sahil Salathia, Harsh Gujral, Sufi Motiwala, Nikita Luther, Ashish Vidyarthi, Maheep Kapoor, YouTuber and content creator Apoorva Mukhija, also known as Rebel Kid, Purav Jha, Sudhanshu Pandey and Elnaaz Norouzi will join the show as participants.

