Saiyaara teaser out: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's love story filled with joy, passion, pain and heartbreak

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Panday is all set to make his acting debut with the film 'Saiyaara'. Besides Ahaan, Mohit Suri's directorial features Aneet Padda in the lead role. The makers of the romantic drama film dropped the teaser on Friday, May 30, 2025. The film is produced by Akshaye Widhani under the banner of Yash Raj Films. It is significant to note that the Bollywood movie will hit the silver screens on July 18, 2025.

Saiyaara teaser is out now

The official teaser shows the love story of the lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda love story where Ahaan's character seems to be a rockstar, and the plot continues when their life takes an unexpected turn, showing pain and heartbreak.

Watch the teaser here:

Taking to the various social media platforms, the makers of the romantic drama film uploaded the teaser video with the caption, "An intense love story that will break your heart and heal it too. #SaiyaaraTeaser out now #Saiyaara only in cinemas on 18th July. #AkshayeWidhani." Social media users expressed their excitement regarding the teaser of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's starrer and filled the comment section with heartfelt messages. One user wrote, "Wow. Mohit Suri and his blockbuster musical albums."

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and Neil Nitin Mukesh, also showed their support for this film and commented. Reacting to this, Tara Sutaria wrote, "AHAANIE! It’s finally happening :) So proud of you. You both are just wonderful in the trailer!!!!" Munjya actor Abhay Verma commented, "It’s unexplainable how happy i am Aneet." The video post has garnered over one million views and over thirty thousand likes ever since it was posted.

