Karate Kid: Legends X review: Here's what people have to say about Jackie Chan's action sequel Read what social media users have to say about Hollywood actor Jackie Chan's starrer 'Karate Kid: Legends'. The action thriller film hit the Indian screens on May 30, 2025.

New Delhi:

The latest instalment of the hit Karate Kid franchise, titled 'Karate Kid: Legends', starring Hollywood actor Jackie Chan, hit the big screens on Friday, May 30, 2025. Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, the action drama film features Jackie Chan, Ben Wang and Joshua Jackson in the lead roles. The film 'Karate Kid: Legends' marked the return of Jackie Chan as Mr Han in the Karate Kid franchise after fifteen years.

Karate Kid: Legends X review

Social media users who have seen the film on the opening day have expressed their thoughts on the internet. Jackie Chan's film is receiving a mixed response from the viewers on platform X (formerly Twitter). One X user wrote, "#KarateKidLegends is a fun & action-packed addition to the Karate Kid universe. Ben Wang is very likable as Li Fong & he's got an interesting backstory. For those worried about whether this would erase what happened in Cobra Kai, it doesn't. Also, a nice surprise ending!"

Another user wrote, "#KarateKidLegends is more than I expected. Ben Wang shows off his skills as a fighter & a charismatic lead. Great dynamic with the cast, especially Sadie Stanley. The fast-paced fights are choreographed well—I wish we got more. Ralph Macchio does the most when he's on screen."

The third user shared that he enjoyed the film even with its flaws. He wrote, "As a big fan of this franchise, I really enjoyed #KarateKidLegends even with it's flaws. Ben Wang is going to be a HUGE star in the next 5 years as he is fantastic and has so much charisma! This needed to be 120 minutes instead of 90 as it moves way to fast. Still had fun though!"

However, netizens pointed out some flaws in the action drama film and expressed that the film is fast-paced, and there are some weird editing choices. Reacting to this, one user wrote, Just watched Karate Kid: Legends! This movie was actually pretty good! Very fast paced, great martial arts action, good acting, and Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan work GREAT together! Only complaint is it’s a little TOO fast paced and there’s some weird editing choices. 8/10."

Talking about the work front, the 71-year-old actor will be next seen in the action-comedy film 'Panda Plan 2', co-starring Yinglu Wang and Shan Qiao in the lead roles. On the other hand, Ben Wang will be next seen in the Francis Lawrence's horror film 'The Long Walk' alongside Charlie Plummer and Mark Hamill in the pivotal roles.

