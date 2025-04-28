Another Simple Favor to Bromance, a look at OTT releases of the week Several films and series are going to be released in the last week of April. From Hollywood to South, have a look at the upcoming OTT releases.

New Delhi:

The end of April and the beginning of May will bring a lot of entertainment to your screens. From some of the most awaited films based on real events to adventure comedy dramas, everything will be at your fingertips, this week. From a biographical drama film like 'Costao' to a Malayalam comedy film like 'Bromance', check out the list of OTT releases on Prime Video, ZEE5, Jio Hotstar and SonyLIV, this week.

Costao

This biographical drama film is based on Costao Fernandes, a customs officer who worked against the system to uncover the biggest drug chain that existed in Goa in the 1990s. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar Ji, Hussain Dalal and Mahika Sharma in lead roles. The film will release on Zee5 on May 1.

Another Simple Favor

The story revolves around two people Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson, who reunite for the latter's wedding in Italy, but there is a lot of chaos when the wedding is interrupted after a murder. The American black comedy film stars Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, Alison Janney, Joshua Satin and Mitch Salm in lead roles. The film will release on Prime Video on May 1.

Bromance

In the story of the film, a young man along with his brother's friends embark on an exciting journey to find himself. This brings sudden new twists to their mission. The Malayalam adventure comedy drama film stars Mahima Nambiar, Mathew Thomas, Arjun Ashokan, Sangeet Pratap, Bharat Bopanna, Shyam Mohan and Melvin G Babu in the lead roles. It was first released in theaters on February 14, 2025. Now it is set to release on Sony Liv on May 1.

Kull - The Legacy Of The Raisingghs

The show focuses on three siblings of the Raisingh family who fight for the throne after the death of their evil father. The show stars Nimrat Kaur, Riddhi Dogra, Amol Parashar, Arsalan Goni, Rahul Vohra and Gaurav Arora in pivotal roles. The show will hit Jio Hotstar on May 2.

Black White And Gray-Love Kills

The story focuses on a high-profile case of serial killing, which takes an unexpected turn when forbidden love and deception come to the fore. The crime thriller show stars Abhishek Bhalerao, Nishant Shamskar, Mayur More, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Deven Bhojani and Hakim Shahjahan in lead roles. The show will release on Sony Liv on May 2.

