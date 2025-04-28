Not Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, but these actors gave the most hits with Madhuri Dixit Madhuri Dixit's films are often mentioned among Bollywood lovers. When it comes to pairing, fans love her onscreen chemistry with Salman and Shah Rukh. But surprisingly, the actress has given hit films with many other actors.

New Delhi:

Bollywood's 'Dhak-Dhak Girl' Madhuri Dixit rules the hearts of cinema lovers. In her film career, she has given one hit film after another. When it comes to her onscreen chemistry, fans often name Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The actress's pairing has indeed been liked with both the superstars, but in the world of cinema, everything related to films is decided by the box office collection. You will be surprised, but Madhuri has given the most hit films with some other veteran actors. Let's see the complete list of these superstars.

Madhuri's pairing with Anil Kapoor

In the 80s and 90s, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor's pairing rocked the industry. They have shared screen space in films like 'Tezaab', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Parinda', 'Kishan Kanhaiya' and 'Beta'. After working together in 15 films, more than 5 of their films have proved to be box office hits. Apart from theatres, their films have received a lot of love from the people on TV as well.

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt

The audience showered immense love on the pairing of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. When their hit films are mentioned, the names of movies like 'Saajan' and 'Khalnayak' definitely come to mind. According to IMDb, the Sanjay-Madhuri pairing has appeared in 11 films, out of which 5 were hits and 1 was average. The magic of the rest of the films did not work at the box office.

Madhuri Dixit films with Shah Rukh and Salman

Madhuri Dixit has worked with Salman Khan in a total of four films, out of which 3 were hits. Her film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun with Salman is definitely mentioned. Apart from this, Madhuri has done 6 films with Bollywood's King Khan i.e. Shah Rukh Khan, out of which only 2 were hits. However, people liked Madhuri's pairing with Shah Rukh and Salman, both.

The actress appeared in these films with Aamir Khan

Bollywood's superstar Aamir Khan has worked with many popular actresses. He worked with Madhuri in a total of 2 films, Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin and Dil, out of which only 1 was a hit.

Also Read: Rapper Vedan arrested in Kerala, subsequent amount of ganja seized from flat