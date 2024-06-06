Anil Kapoor's Bigg Boss OTT 3 release date announced | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : JIO CINEMA'S X ACCOUNT Anil Kapoor's Bigg Boss OTT 3 release date announced

Much talked about reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT' is coming soon with its season 3, which has been in discussion for the last several months. Recently, the new promo video of the show was shared by the makers, after which tremendous excitement was seen among the fans. The launch date of the show has been revealed. This time, instead of Salman Khan, well-known actor Anil Kapoor will be seen hosting the show. A glimpse of Anil's look has also been shown along with the date of Bigg Boss OTT 3 Premier.

The show will be on air on this day

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will be streamed on Jio Cinema from June 21. The OTT platform introduced Anil and wrote - Introducing Anil Kapoor as the new host of Bigg Boss OTT 3. From ruling the big screen to now the Bigg Boss house, Anil Kapoor is something special.

"Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team. We are both young at heart. People often joke that I am reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss has this quality. It feels like going back to school, trying something new and exciting. I am going to bring 10 times more of that same energy to Bigg Boss. I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it," said the actor in the recent press meet.

Who will be seen in the show?

The makers have not yet shared the list of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants, but it is being speculated that the names of the contestants who will be seen in the show this time are as follows. Checkout the speculated list of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants here:

Rapper RCR

Ashish Sharma

Singer Navjeet Singh

Nirvair Pannu

Jatin Talwar

Nidhi Talwar

Khushi Punjaban

Vivek Chaudhary

Cheshta Bhagat

Nikhil Mehta

Shehzada Dhami

Arhaan Bahl

Armaan Malik

Payal Malik

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut alleges she was slapped by CISF woman guard at Chandigarh airport: Sources