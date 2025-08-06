Prime Video's Andhera: Surveen Chawla, Prajakta Koli star in horror series; know the release date Surveen Chawla, Prajakta Koli, and others star in Prime Video’s supernatural thriller Andhera, releasing August 14. Fans are hyped for this eerie new show!

Prime Video announced its new thriller original show 'Andhera' on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. The supernatural horror show is created by Gaurav Desai and has an ensemble cast that includes Surveen Chawla, Pranay Pachauri, Priya Bapat, renowned YouTuber-turned-actress Prajakta Koli, Parvin Dabas, and Karanvir Malhotra in lead roles.

This new web series, 'Andhera', will hit the digital screens on August 14, 2025, ahead of India's Independence Day. Taking to social media, Prime Video made this announcement and revealed its release date. The caption of the post reads. "Brace yourself, this Andhera doesn’t just haunt, it hunts #AndheraOnPrime, New Series, Aug 14."

Fan reactions

Social media users have reacted to this post and expressed their excitement regarding this new show. One user wrote, "Finalllllyyyy the waitt is overrr." Another user added, "Let’s goooooo." Fans of internet personality Prajakta Koli filled the comment section by praising her. One user commented, "I'm literally in tears right now!! I'm sooo proud of you." Another Instagram user wrote, "Wow!! @mostlysane looking forward to seeing it!"

What is Andhera about? A horror tale with a twist

The story of Prime Video's new original series revolves around a fearless cop and a haunted medical student. It is a combination of investigative drama and supernatural horror.

Directed by Raaghav Dar and produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the executive producers of this series are Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Mohit Shah, and Karan Anshuman.

Surveen Chawla and Priya Bapat: Where you’ve seen them before

Talking about the lead actress Surveen Chawla's work front, she was recently seen in the mystery thriller series 'Mandala Murders' alongside Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta. Her role as Ananya Bhardwaj was praised by the audience. On the other hand, actress and model Priya Bapat, known for her roles in films and series like 'Kaksparsh', 'City of Dreams', 'Aani Kay Hava', and others, was last seen in 'Costao'.

