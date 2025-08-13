Alien Earth X review: Here's what social media users have to say about Sydney Chandler's sci-fi horror The sci-fiction horror thriller series 'Alien: Earth' created by Noah Hawley was released on August 12, 2025. Read what netizens are saying about Sydney Chandler starrer.

New Delhi:

The sci-fi horror thriller television series 'Alien: Earth' starring Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther and Essie Davis, hit the digital screens of JioHotstar on August 12, 2025. The series has created a stir on the internet among fans because of its unique storyline. It is created by Noah Hawley and has an IMDb rating of 8.7.

It is worth noting that the makers of the show released the first two episodes of the series. Those who have watched the series have shared their views on the social media platform X. Read further to know what social media users are saying about it online.

Alien Earth X review

One user praised the show for its VFX and called it a true masterpiece. He wrote, "The scale, the atmosphere, the vfx omg they've created true masterpiece i would say. This sequence was truly felt real."

Another user wrote, "Alien Earth is hands down one of the most incredible TV shows I've ever watched. You guys aren't prepared for this #AlienEarth."

One X user loved both episodes of 'Alien: Earth' and also felt nostalgic as these episodes took him back to the original film. He wrote, "The first 2 episodes are so well done, my god, took me right back to the original film. Hawley is cooking. #AlienEarth."

When does the new episode come out?

According to details available on the JioHotstar platform, the new episodes of 'Alien: Earth' will be released on Wednesdays at 5.30 AM. It must be noted that the horror thriller series can be watched in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English languages.

About 'Alien: Earth'

For the unversed, this American science fiction horror TV series is based on the 'Alien' franchise. It is said that it is the prequel, which is set in 2120, two years before the events shown in the original film 'Alien', which was released in 1979.

Talking about its cast, besides the lead actors Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther and Essie Davis, it features Erana James, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, David Rysdahl, and Timothy Olyphant in the key roles.

Also Read: Independence Day 2025 OTT releases: Films and series to binge this weekend