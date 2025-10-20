Alice in Borderland Season 3 ending explained: Does Arisu survive the final game? Alice in Borderland Season 3, released on September 25, 2025, on Netflix, delivers an emotional finale. Arisu’s ultimate sacrifice, Usagi’s pregnancy, and the mysterious Joker cards leave fans reflecting on life, love, and the fine line between survival and humanity.

Netflix's hit series 'Alice in Borderland' returned with its third season this September. Featuring Kento Yamazaki as Arisu and Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi, the season was filled with both emotional depth and unexpected twists. Season 3 left viewers both satisfied and reflective.

For the unversed, 'Alice in Borderland' is a Japanese thriller series which revolves around the story of a young man named Arisu, who suddenly finds himself in a deserted version of Tokyo. Along with his friends, he must compete in deadly games to survive.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 release date and streaming details

The latest instalment was released on September 25, 2025, on Netflix and has a total of six episodes. This season brings Arisu and Usagi back to Borderland, deviating from the original manga's plot. With Usagi now expecting a child, the stakes are higher than ever.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 ending explained

In the season finale, Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) faces a difficult decision during the final game, which was a deadly maze that has 16 rooms. In this game, each player has a wristband that has 15 points, deducting one point for each door opened. Arisu, determined to save his fellow contestants, volunteers to sacrifice himself after a dice roll that decides the number of survivors. His selflessness leads to his own demise, but paradoxically, he wins the game by ensuring others' escape.

After he makes his sacrifice, Arisu meets the mysterious Watchman (Ken Watanabe), who shows him two Joker cards. The Joker represents the boundary between life and death. Arisu decides to go back to reality, rejoining his wife Usagi (played by Tao Tsuchiya) and their unborn child. In an emotional conversation, Arisu and Usagi talk about baby names that represent fresh starts and hope.

In this season, the enemy, named Banda (played by Hayato Isomura), meets his end when a laser strike from the sky kills him instantly, as the Borderland revokes his citizenship. Ryuji (Kento Kaku), at first intent on taking Usagi to the afterlife, experiences a change of heart, choosing to let her go and ultimately sacrificing himself.

Is there a post-credits tease or spin-off planned?

The season ends with a hint at an American spin-off, just like the Korean drama 'Squid Game', introducing a new character named Alice in the US. However, the show's main focus remains on the human spirit, love, and the choices that define our existence.

