Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) ending explained: Does the trilogy end with love or heartbreak? Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault), the final chapter in the Spanish Culpables trilogy, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2025. Starring Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace, the movie gives fans the closure they craved — a heartfelt reunion and a truly happy ending.

The Spanish language film Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra), the final instalment of the Culpables trilogy, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2025. Directed by Domingo Gonzalez and featuring Gabriel Guevara and Nicole Wallace as Nick and Noah in the lead roles.

It is significant to note that the movie 'Our Fault' is set four years after 'Your Fault'. The romantic drama film 'Culpa Nuestra' follows a more mature Noah (Nicole Wallace), who has tried to move on from Nick (Gabriel Guevara). The film explores whether the couple who hurt each other deeply can truly start over. Read further to find out whether 'Our Fault' has a happy ending or not.

Does Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) have a happy ending or not? (Ending explained)

The plot, which began with 'My Fault' in 2023 as a forbidden love story between step-siblings Noah and Nick, developed into family drama in 2024 with 'Your Fault'. Well, the final part, 'Our Fault', came with a satisfying and cliché ending. It provides fans with what they've been longing for.

In the end, they unexpectedly reunite at a friend's wedding. Their old feelings and unresolved guilt resurface, sparking a tense, emotional journey between them. 'Our Fault' ends on a perfectly blissful note as the two tie their knot in a lovely wedding, presenting fans with the happily ever after they've been yearning for.

Fan reactions: Viewers call Culpa Nuestra a sweet but predictable farewell

So far on social media, the movie 'Our Fault' has garnered a mixed response from audiences. Fans praised the chemistry between Nick and Noah, while some viewers felt the storyline was predictable.

When and where to watch Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault) 2025 online

Culpa Nuestra, which translates to 'Our Fault' in English, is available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can stream this romantic drama film with a required subscription plan.

Our Fault 2025 review: Emotional closure over drama

India TV's verdict of 'Our Fault' movie review reads, "Our Fault isn’t a bold reinvention or a genre-defining finale. It doesn’t shock, it doesn’t subvert, and it doesn’t particularly challenge. But what it does, it does with care. It gives fans a sense of emotional closure, wrapping up Noah and Nick’s story with tenderness and restraint. The direction is elegant, the performances grounded, and the production undeniably stylish."

