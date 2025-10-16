Our Fault Movie Review: A lustrous farewell that feels tender and tired Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara are back in the roles of step-sibling lovers Noah and Nick. Read further to read whether the end of the trilogy is worth the wait.

Movie Name: Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra)

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: OCT 16, 2025

Director: Domingo González

Genre: Romantic-drama

The third and final part of Mercedes Ron’s Culpables trilogy, Our Fault, has been released on Prime Video after much anticipation. What began with My Fault in 2023 as a forbidden love story between step-siblings Noah and Nick, evolved into family drama in 2024 with Your Fault. Two years and three installments later, Our Fault, directed once again by Domingo Gonzalez, promises closure, redemption and emotional reckoning. What it delivers is a polished but predictable finale, one that glimmers with sincerity yet struggles to transcend its glossy surface.

Story

Set four years after the events of Your Fault, the film opens on a noticeably more mature Noah (Nicole Wallace), who has tried to rebuild her life after separating from Nick (Gabriel Guevara). Fate, of course, has other plans. When the two meet again at a wedding of a common friend, the years of silence collapse into a single, loaded glance. What follows next is a juggling of uncertainty and desire, a push-and-pull between guilt, love and the constant question: can two people who have damaged each other so profoundly ever really start anew?

This emotional reunion is the backbone of the film. And only when the movie stops trying to be stylish and simply, it then lets its characters breathe the most genuine emotions.

Acting

Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara remain the heart of this trilogy and their chemistry is as magnetic as ever. It's also great that the actors' real-life cold war has not at all affected their on-screen chemistry. Wallace, this time, seems more grounded as Noah; her performance is quieter, more introspective, with a subtle undercurrent of melancholy. Guevara’s Nick, on the other hand, still carries that brooding edge, but there’s a newfound vulnerability to him, a sense of someone who has finally reckoned with his past mistakes.

The supporting cast, though, disappears into the background every now and then. Several characters from the previous films show up, but more as emotional set pieces than active players. This close concentration on the central couple keeps the story small, though at times it makes the world around them seem underdeveloped.

Direction and Writing

Domingo Gonzalez directs with the same polished visual language that defined the previous entries: saturated colour palettes, sleek cars, sun-dappled beaches, and camera movements that seem to glide in step with the soundtrack. It's irresistibly lovely, a feast to the eyes, yet also sometimes emotionally empty. The beauty of the film may be a chore, at times, as if it conceals the messy, real feelings the story really needs to convey.

The script, written by Gonzalez and Sofía Cuenca, straddles sincerity and cliche. There are flashes of real insight, especially in Noah's monologues on forgiveness and self-value, but they come shackled with lines that read like they're taken from a social-media caption. The dialogue, though improved from the first film, still leans heavily on familiar romantic tropes: the stormy confrontation, the last-minute chase, the rain-soaked confession. None of it is offensive, but little of it surprises.

That said, the film’s pacing is more controlled this time. The narrative doesn’t rush from one dramatic set-piece to the next; instead, it lingers, allowing silence and reflection to do the work. It’s a noble ambition, even if the execution never quite matches its intent.

Technical aspect

Technically, Our Fault is a stunning production. The cinematography has a golden hue in most frames, giving a heightened and dreamlike quality. It’s the kind of visual escapism that the trilogy has always excelled at, beautiful people in beautiful places, moving through heartbreak in designer clothing. Yet this very lustrousness becomes both the film’s strength and weakness. But in a larger sense, it creates a fantasy space where even a genuine feeling like love feels cinematic. Hence, it also prevents the story from feeling truly raw. It’s gorgeous, yes, but perhaps too safe.

The background score is no different from the first two films, but there's no memorable number like Gasolina in Our Fault.

Verdict

Our Fault isn’t a bold reinvention or a genre-defining finale. It doesn’t shock, it doesn’t subvert, and it doesn’t particularly challenge. But what it does, it does with care. It gives fans a sense of emotional closure, wrapping up Noah and Nick’s story with tenderness and restraint. The direction is elegant, the performances grounded, and the production undeniably stylish.

At the same time, it remains trapped by the very tropes it once thrived on. Every twist is one you can see coming; every emotional beat lands precisely where you expect it to. And perhaps that’s fitting. Our Fault was never meant to be revolutionary - it was meant to be comforting. For its audience, it’s not about surprise; it’s about returning to characters who once made them believe in impossible love.

When the final credits roll, there’s a bittersweet satisfaction. The trilogy has come full circle, its flaws intact but its heart in the right place. Our Fault may not be great cinema, but it’s a gentle, glossy goodbye to a story that captured the imagination of millions. And sometimes, that’s enough.

