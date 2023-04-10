Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha to return with season 2 of audio series 'Virus 2062'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who lent their voices to the main characters in the audio thriller series 'Virus 2062', are set to return for its second season after listeners reached out to them directly on social media with the request. The couple is all set to enter the studio again with a new season of the series. This is their first project together after their wedding which took place in October 2022.

Talking about the series, Ali said: "It is nice when fans, viewers or even listeners reach out to you directly to tell you what they like and even remember your work. For example, 'Virus 2062'. That audio series was so loved by people that Richa and I still get requests to come out with season 2. Now there is a growing popularity of podcasts, but this series came out in 2021 and it was a huge experiment for us even then to be part of something like this. It all pays off when you see a reaction like this."

Ali Fazal in Fukrey 3?

Ali Fazal will not be returning as Zafar in the third installment of 'Fukrey 3' as "time and schedules" don't allow him to. Amid the release date announcement of 'Fukrey 3', the poster created a tizzy as it did not feature the fourth 'Fukra' Ali Fazal. He has now come out with a statement saying that he will not be a part of the third installment.

Ali in a statement said: "So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar. Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! (Everyone is asking if Zafar will come or. But Sorry, not this time.") He added, "Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi. (Zafar sometimes has become Guddu bhaiya. Overlapping happens in two universes.)"

Further, he added, "Once a fukra always a fukra so I am around. . . But I won't be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji! I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn't allow me to. I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys!"

Meanwhile, Ali will be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's next movie 'Khufiya'. The film is a spy thriller, and also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Haque Badhon and Alexx O'Nell. Taking the direct-to-digital route, the film will be released on Netflix. He will also be in 'Kandahar' alongside Gerard Butler. The film is set to have a worldwide release on May 26.

