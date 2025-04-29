Ahead of Another Simple Favor release, a look at Blake Lively's highest-rated films-shows on OTT Blake Lively starrer 'Another Simple Favor' is all set to premiere on an OTT platform this week. Ahead of its release, take a look at the highest-rated films and shows of the Gossip Girl actor here.

Hollywood actor Blake Lively is gearing up for her latest release, Another Simple Favor, next month. The comedy-thriller will hit the digital screens on May 1, 2025. Directed by Paul Feig, this film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Ahead of Another Simple Favor release, here's a look at the highest-rated films and shows of Gossip Girl actor Blake Lively, which can be watched on various OTT platforms.

Gossip Girl

The romantic drama Gossip Girl follows the story of a set of wealthy teenagers through their day-to-day lives as the Manhattan elite. It features Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and You actor Penn Badgley in pivotal roles. Directed by Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, this show has an IMDb rating of 7.5. It is available to stream on the OTT giant Netflix.

The Town

The Town is a crime drama which has an IMDb rating of 7.5. It follows a group of thieves who rob a bank and hold the manager hostage. The film is directed by Ben Affleck and stars Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Blake Lively and Ben Affleck in lead roles. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

The Age of Adaline

The Age of Adaline is a feel-good romantic drama which is about a young woman named Adaline, who has been 29 years old for eight decades. The story continues when she meets and madly falls in love with Ellis, the character played by Michiel Huisman. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.2. It is directed by Lee Toland Krieger and is available on Prime Video.

Elvis and Anabelle

Written and directed by Will Geiger, Elvis and Anabelle is a romantic drama which has an IMDb rating of 7.1. It stars Max Mighella, Blake Lively, Joe Mantegna, Mary Steenburgen, Keith Carradine and Brent Smiga in lead roles. It is available on Prime Video.

A Simple Favor

A Simple Favor is a comedy thriller film directed by Paul Feig. It has 6.8 stars on IMDb. The film features Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and Henry Golding in the pivotal roles. It is significant to note that Blake Lively's upcoming movie Another Simple Favor is the sequel to 2018's A Simple Favor. It is available to stream on Prime Video.

