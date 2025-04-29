Good Boy: Know When Life Gives You Tangerines actor Park Bo Gum starrer's release date Park Bo Gum was last seen in the critically acclaimed Korean drama When Life Gives You Tangerines. The show that was released on Netflix broke the record of Squid Games and Queen Of Tears, by becoming the highest-rated K-drama ever with a 9.4 IMDB rating.

The makers of Park Bo Gum's upcoming drama Good Boy have confirmed its release date. Along with it, they have also shared a new poster featuring When Life Gives You Tangerines actor, which speaks volumes about his physical transformation. The Prime Video series also features Kim So-hyun, Oh Jung-se, Lee Sang-yi, Heo Sung-tae and Tae Won-seok in pivotal roles.

Good Boy plot

For the unversed, Good Boy is a comic action drama about young athletes who become police officers through a special recruitment program. But they enter a crooked and dishonest world by exchanging their medals for badges. Park Bo Gum portrays Yoon Dong Joo, a former member of the national boxing team who joins the police force after winning a medal in a special recruitment program. A fervent young officer who raises his fist once more in the face of injustice will be portrayed by Park Bo Gum.

Park Bo Gum underwent physical training for Good Boy

The recently released poster shows Park Bo Gum's dramatic transformation, which makes a strong visual and emotional impact. The actor underwent more than six months of intense training, which included an hour of strength workouts and two hours of boxing practice every day. The poster shows his bloodied face, bandaged, clenched fists, bulging neck veins and a fierce look.

About Park Bo Gum last show

Park Bo Gum was last seen in the critically acclaimed Korean drama When Life Gives You Tangerines. The show that was released on Netflix also features Bo Gum as Yang Gwan-sik, IU as Oh Ae-sun, Park Hae-joon as old Yang Gwan-sik and Moon So-ri as old. Oh Ae-sun. The K-drama was not able to swoon critics and audiences, but also broke the record of Squid Games and Queen Of Tears, by becoming the highest-rated K-drama ever with a 9.4 IMDB rating.

