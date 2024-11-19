After Navjot Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Singh, THIS Bollywood family to grace The Great Indian Kapil Show

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER TGIKS premieres new episode every Saturday on Netflix.

The Great Indian Kapil Show's latest episode featured ace cricketers Navjot Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Singh along with their better halves. Ahead of the episode, the makers termed the episode as the 'biggest surprise' for the fans. This also marked the reunion of Sidhu and Kapil Sharma on his show after a long gap of five years. Now, speculations among the show's fans have begun regarding the next episode, regarding the guests who will be gracing TGIKS.

As per a video shared by an Instagram page named Tea Time Gup Shup, Sonakshi Sinha will grace the upcoming episode with her husband Zaheer Iqbal. Not only them, but Sonakshi's parents Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha will also be a part of the upcoming episode.

Check out the video:

In another video shared by the same Insta page, all four guests are seen having a fun time with the team of Kapil Sharma. In the video, Kapil is seen asking Poonam to rate Shatrughan's cooking, to which she says, ''a big zero. Inhone aaj tak mujhe ek omlette bhi bana kar nhi khilaya.''

TGIKS to conclude soon?

In the previous episode, during his stint as Dharmendra, Krushna Abhishek accidentally said that only four episodes are left in this season. The joke was again continued by Kiku Sharda, who was portraying Sunny Deol and Rajiv Thakur, who was playing Bobby Deol. However, the makers have not confirmed the news on any platform. The current season began in September earlier this year with the team of Jigra, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Vedang Raina and Vasan Bala.