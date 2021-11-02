Actor Ashish Tyagi to play parallel lead in Zee5 action packed thriller 'Squad'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMAA_SHISH Actor Ashish Tyagi to play parallel lead in Squad

Actor Ashish Tyagi who was last seen in the Alt Balaji web series ‘Bose’ will be seen playing the character of a witty, techy and intelligent boy in Zee5 upcoming feature film ‘Squad’ that is going to release on 12th November.

Squad centres around a battle royal of Special Forces with an emotional relationship at its core, between Bhim (Rinzing Denzongpa), a Marcos commando turned army deserter, and Mimi (Dishita Jain), an orphaned 6-year-old child who knows nothing about her life or family. The only thing they have in common is their loneliness in the world.

Speaking on his character, Tyagi reveals “Girish is a guy who is witty, techy, looks nerdy, intelligent and a bit funny in a weird way. He is the one who wants to live a simple life and mostly on his office desk and definitely wants to be miles away from trouble. However, his team often drags him to complexly dangerous situations. Now whether he is able to help or land his team in further problems, for that viewers will have to watch the action-packed thriller SQUAD.”

Further, he says “I have a lot of expectations from this film. we are a bunch of passionate people trying to tell an engaging action thriller which is going to be a roller coaster ride for our audiences. We all have worked very hard for the film and we want it to reach the maximum audience. We had started shooting before the pandemic and no one knew that we would face so many challenges in between. We are proud that in spite of multiple challenges including pandemic, we were able to make this amazing film and I am sure that this is going to entertain people and give them the much-needed dose post-pandemic.”