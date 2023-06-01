Abdu Rozik to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi not as a contestant, but as a guest?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Abdu Rozik is expected to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Abdu Rozik, who gained immense popularity for his memorable stint in Bigg Boss 16, is ready to embark on a new adventure in a new reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The talented Tajikstani singer will reportedly fly to Cape Town, where he will be joining the contestant including his close friend Shiv Thakare from Bigg Boss 16. For the unversed, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik's friendship was admired by everyone and it appears that the viewers might get to see the pair again in a reality show.

However, Abdu Rozik will reportedly be in the show not as a contestant, but as a guest for one or two weeks. The official confirmation is still awaited.

Recently, hinting at the development in an Instagram post, Abdu posted a series of photos showcasing his adventurous spirit. He is seen posing in a black tee with blue jeans and a red jacket and with a cockroach. He wrote in the caption, "Practicing for my next reality show, yummmmm are you all ready?" The news of Abdu joining the adventure reality show has sparked curiosity and excitement among his fans. Overwhelmed with joy, his followers have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, expressing their anticipation for his thrilling journey on the show.

Meanwhile, Abdu recently launched two burger joints called Burgir in Mumbai. He also had a star-studded launch of the restaurants which was attended by celebrities from Bollywood and people all over Mumbai. Even Sonu Sood too stopped by his restaurant and even posed with Abdu for a photo.

Whereas, Rohit Shetty is geared up to deliver another season of Khatron Ke Khiladi which is packed with thrilling excitement. The show promises to test the limits of its brave contestants and reports suggest that Anjum Fakih, Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Soundous Mufakir, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Arjit Taneja, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Rohit Rose Roy, Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma, Nyrraa M Banerji and Anjali Anand.

