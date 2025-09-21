Zubeen Garg's death: When teary-eyed Guwahati airport staff received singer's mortal remains | Watch Guwahati airport witnessed an emotional moment as staff members broke down in tears, rushing towards the aircraft that carried the mortal remains of beloved singer Zubeen Garg.

New Delhi:

A video has gone viral on social media, where late singer Zubeen Garg's mortal remains could be seen being received at the Guwahati airport. Several teary-eyed airport staff could be seen running towards the flight that brought back the singer's dead body.

In the video posted by Guwahati Plus, the airport staff can be seen running with their camera to shoot the singer one last time, as tears were also rolling down their cheeks. The video has gone viral on social media and is getting emotional reactions from netizens.

Zubeen's mortal remains are kept at Bhogeshwar Stadium

Amidst the scorching heat, thousands of fans gathered on Sunday to pay their last respects to famous singer Jubin Garg at the Arjun Bhogeshwar Barua Sports Complex in Sarusjai, Guwahati, where his mortal remains have been kept to pay their respects. At the same time, Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the Assam government is looking for a suitable place in and around Guwahati for Zubin's last rites, but the final decision will be with his family.

Ranoj Pegu said that while searching for sites, it is also being kept in mind that Jubin Garg's memorial will also be built at the same place. Zubin died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on Friday. Following the sad news, many fans remained outside the venue overnight, while many arrived early. The administration had made elaborate arrangements for the reception and darshan of the body.

Zubin's songs were sung all night

Fans held up pictures (cutouts) of Zubin Garg. He made the whole night sad by singing the singer's famous songs. As the day progressed, the crowd grew larger and people from different parts of Assam started arriving in large numbers to pay their respects. His mortal remains were kept in a pandal inside the sports complex. An alternative venue has also been prepared in the stadium premises in view of the possibility of heavy rain.

Where will the funeral be held?

On the other hand, after inspecting a site in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati, Ranoj Pegu told the media, 'We discussed yesterday that the cremation can be done in Sonapur. We have other options too.' He said that top officials are also inspecting other sites and all options will be placed before Garg's family.

He further said, 'We will put the option in front of his family and they will take the final decision. After the decision is taken by the family, the final location will be announced after the cabinet meeting this evening.' There was also a demand that Zubin Garg's final resting place be Jorhat, where he spent his formative years. However, sources close to the family said that Guwahati or its suburbs could be good options as Garg's 80-year-old father would not be able to travel to Jorhat, which is more than 300 km away.

