Zubeen Garg funeral: 'Once the family decides, the final venue will be announced,' Ranoj Pegu

The Assam government is in the process of selecting a fitting site in and around Guwahati for the cremation of beloved singer Zubeen Garg. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu told PTI on Sunday that the final decision will rest with Zubeen’s family and the government will present them with a few options to choose from.

Officials are also ensuring that the chosen site can house a memorial in honour of the cultural icon, who tragically passed away on Friday while swimming in Singapore.

"Yesterday, we discussed Sonapur as one possible location. But there are other options too. Once the family decides, the final venue will be announced after the cabinet meeting this evening," Pegu told PTI after visiting the Sonapur site on the outskirts of Guwahati.

There have also been requests for Zubeen’s final resting place to be in Jorhat, a town closely tied to his early years and often called the ‘cradle’ of his creativity. However, family sources indicated that Guwahati or its suburbs may be the practical choice, as Zubeen’s elderly father would find it difficult to travel over 300 km to Jorhat.

Zubeen’s mortal remains reached Delhi late on Saturday night from Singapore. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and senior Assam officials, received the body at Indira Gandhi International Airport and paid their tributes.

Early on Sunday, his remains were flown to Guwahati, where they were first taken to his Kahilipara residence for family prayers. Later, they will be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, giving fans and admirers a chance to bid their final farewell to the singer who touched countless hearts.

