Zarine Khan's death: Sussanne and Zayed's last post for their mother goes viral | Watch Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan's mother, Zarine Khan (Katrak), was cremated at 4 p.m. on Friday according to Hindu rituals. Have a look at their last posts for their late mother here.

New Delhi:

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and actor Zayed Khan's mother passed away on Friday. Zarine Khan, wife of film star Sanjay Khan, was suffering from age-related problems and breathed her last at the age of 81.

Upon learning of her death, several celebrities reached out to support Sussanne and Zayed. Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Bobby Deol, along with Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad were seen at Sussanne and Zayed's home. Amid all this, the last post of Sussanne and Zayed for their late mother has garnered attention.

Sussanne's last post for Zarine Khan

Sussanne posted for her mother on July 17, on the occasion of the late actor's birthday. ‘Mama Mia…' My My.. what an amazing Mama you are…Happiest happy birthday my gorgeous beautiful mommy.. all that I do and All that I create in my Life has to do with the way you formed my heart, my mind n my grit.. I am so honoured and grateful to be your little girl.. May the Universe always protect you and keep continuing to spread that Love and the smiles you do.. Have the most spectacular year!!! #zarinekhan #sussannekhan #mymommyisthecutest,' read her caption. In the post, Sussanne posted several pictures of her sibling with their mother Zarine Khan.

Zayed Khan's post

Zayed last posted for her mother on April 19. 'Hello People , yes making the rounds for all kind of things and events in Tinsel Town . Trying to rediscover my Mojo! Feeling great , healthy and a little wiser! And of course nothing , I mean nothing can truly be achieved without your mother’s blessings. Love and peace! #bolloywood #fashionable #artshows #health #motherslove #love #grattitude,' read Zayed's caption. In the post, Zayed posted several pictures and in one of them he can be seen with his mother.

Zarine's funeral was held on Friday

Sussanne Khan's mother, Zarine Khan (Katrak), was cremated at 4 p.m. on Friday. Sanjay Khan's late wife was cremated according to Hindu rituals. Zarine's son, Zayed Khan, was seen with his entire family at the crematorium. A prayer meeting for Zarine Khan will be held on Monday at the JW Marriott in Mumbai.

