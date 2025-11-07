Sanjay Khan And Zarine Khan's love story: Remembering the grace, strength and unbreakable spirit of Zayed Khan Sanjay Khan's wife and actor Zayed Khan's mother, Zarine Khan is no more. Her funeral was held on November 7, 2025. Let's take a look at her love story with Sanjay.

Zarine Khan, mother of Sussanne Khan and actor Zayed Khan, passed away on Friday. The late wife of film star Sanjay Khan, was suffering from age-related problems. Her passing has deeply saddened the industry.

Zarine Khan's personal life was always in the headlines. The love story of Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan, was a blend of love, pain and the strength of a woman who recovered after every storm.

Sanjay and Zarine's first meeting

Sanjay Khan was known as one of those stars who could captivate anyone with his handsome looks. The dashing actor who began his career with the film Dosti, went on to deliver numerous hits like Dus Lakh, Ek Phool Do Mali, Nagin, Upasana, and Abdullah. It's said that Sanjay met Zarine Katrak when she was just 14 years old, through Sanjay's mother, Bibi Fatima Begum Khan. Years later, when their friendship blossomed into love, they married in 1966. Their lives were filled with happiness and four children: Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan and Zayed Khan.

For the unversed, Zarine Katrak was a renowned model of her time. She also acted in a few films, but after marriage, she left films and pursued a career in interior design and cookbook writing. But every story has a twist.

When the wall of love and trust shaterred

In 1980, during the filming of the film Abdullah, Sanjay Khan's name was linked with actress Zeenat Aman. Zarine was pregnant at the time and about to give birth to their son, Zayed Khan. When news of this relationship reached Zarine, she issued an ultimatum to Sanjay. The actor himself later admitted in an interview that the link up was possible. Zarine also said on the same show, 'I knew my husband. He might have gone astray, but as an actor's wife, I had to maintain patience and courage. I believed he would return to me.'

When an accident brought them closer

The next major turning point in Zarine and Sanjay's lives came in 1990, when a fire broke out on the set of The Sword of Tipu Sultan. The entire unit was devastated and Sanjay suffered 65% burns. He underwent 73 surgeries and a 13-month hospital stay. During that difficult period, Zarine supported him every step of the way. She didn't let her husband break down and prayed for his life every day. In an old interview, Zarine said that after that accident, she realised that true strength lies within a woman.

