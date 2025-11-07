Remembering Zarine Khan: Sanjay Khan’s wife and mother to Sussanne and Zayed Khan Zarine Khan, wife of actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan and mother to Sussanne and Zayed Khan, passed away at 81. The Khan-Roshan family gathered in Mumbai to remember the matriarch who held generations together with warmth and grace.

New Delhi:

Zarine Khan, wife of renowned actor and producer-director Sanjay Khan and mother of actors Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan, passed away on November 7, 2025. She was 81 years old and had been unwell for some time due to age-related problems.

Following Zarine's passing, celebrities have continued to arrive at her home and the Khan family has expressed grief and appealed for privacy. But do you know who all are there in Zarine's family?

Zarine Khan married Sanjay Khan in 1966

Zarine Khan married actor Sanjay Khan in 1966. Prior to this, she had appeared in a few Bollywood films and played memorable roles in films like 'Tere Ghar Ke Samne' and 'Ek Phool Do Mali.' Sanjay and Zarine's love story began at a bus stop. A chance meeting later blossomed into a lifelong relationship.

Zarine Khan's family

Zarine Khan's family includes her husband Sanjay Khan and their four children: Sussanne Khan (Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife), Simone Arora (married to Ajay Arora), Farah Ali Khan (married to Aqeel) and actor Zayed Khan (married to Malaika Parekh).

Her notable relations includes her father-in-law, Bibi Fatima Begum Khan (mother-in-law), Fardeen Khan (nephew), Hrithik Roshan (former son-in-law), Feroz Khan (brother-in-law) and Akbar Khan (brother-in-law).

Celebs pay last respects to Zarine Khan

As soon as the news of her death was received, several celebrities came to support Sussanne and Zayed. Apart from Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were seen at Sussanne and Zayed's house. Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine will be buried on Friday evening. Later, her prayer meet will be held on Monday at JW Marriott in Mumbai.

