Zaira Wasim, former actress and Dangal star, gets married; posts pics from nikaah ceremony

New Delhi:

Zaira Wasim, who made her big Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Dangal in 2016, got married in an intimate nikaah ceremony. On Friday, October 17, the former actor shared beautiful photos from her wedding, however, didn't choose to reveal her face.

In her career's all-time high in 2019, Zaira made the bold decision to quit films. She has since limited her presence on social media too.

Zaira Wasim shares wedding pics

In the two pictures shared by Zaira, the Secret Superstar actor was seen signing her nikaah papers and looking at the moon with her husband. We could also spot the big diamond on her ring finger. In the caption, she wrote, "Qubool hai x3." Take a look at the photos:

How did fans react to Zaira Wasim's nikaah pictures?

Zaira Wasim's wedding pictures are going viral on the web. Fans showering love on her pictures wrote, "Leaving everything for Allah is a rare kind of strength, and you’ve shown it beautifully. Your journey inspires me every day. May this new chapter bring you peace, joy, and every blessing you deserve queen you are phenomenal", "May Allah bless your Nikah with love, peace, and endless barakah", "Mabrook on your marriage!", "What she did and what she left and what she adopted is priceless", and others.

Why did Zaira Wasim leave acting?

Zaira Wasim's journey in Bollywood was brief but impactful. Her breakout role as young Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal turned her into a household name almost overnight. It also earned her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. The following year, in 2017, she starred in Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar. Her final screen appearance came in The Sky Is Pink (2019), alongside Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

Then, in June 2019, at the peak of her career, Zaira took everyone by surprise when she announced she was stepping away from acting, citing her religious beliefs. A part of her 6-page long Instagram note read: "I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity, that is, my line of work. For a very long time now, it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else."

Reflecting later on her relationship with fame, she added, "While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, I cannot emphasise enough how the praise that comes my way isn’t gratifying at all for me and how big of a test it is for me and how dangerous it is for my Iman."

Zaira Wasim, since her announcement, has largely remained away from the public eye.

