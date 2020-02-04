Zaira Wasim pens a heartfelt note in her latest Instagram post: Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer

Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim, who quit the Bollywood before the release of her last film The Sky Is Pink took to Instagram to share the plight of Kashmir. Mentioning about the blockade, the former actress wrote how “Kashmiris continue to exist and suffer”.

Criticising authorities in her post, the 19-year-old Srinagar-born actress asked several questions in her long note. Zaira wrote, '' Why do we have to live in world where our lives and wills are controlled, dictated and bent? Why is it so easy to have our voices silenced? Why is it so easy to curtail our freedom of expression? Why aren’t we ever allowed to voice our opinions, let alone our disprovals to decisions that are made contrary to our wishes? Why is it that instead of trying to see the cause of our view, our view is just condemned ruthfully?''

She further wrote, ''Hundreds of questions like these-unanswered; leaving us bewildered and frustrated, but our frustrations find no outlet. The authority doesn’t make the slightest effort to put a stop to our doubts and speculations but Stubbornly tend to go their own way to confine our existence mired in a confused, conflicted and a paralysed world. But I ask the world, what has altered your acceptance of the misery and oppression we’re being subjected to? Do not believe the unfair representation of the facts and details or the rosy hue that the media has cast on the reality of the situation. Ask questions, re-examine the biased assumptions. Ask questions. For our voices have been silenced- and for how long....none of us really know!''.

For the unversed, mobile internet services, cellular network, landline and broadband connectivity were suspended on August 5 in Kashmir after the Valley was stripped of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution. The services were resumed on January 25, 2020.

Zaira Wasim decided to quit Bollywood as she felt her acting career interfered with her faith. She made her debut with Aamir Khan starrer 2016 Dangal. After receiving critical acclaim for her performance in Nitesh Tiwari film, the actress later featured in Aamir's another film, Secret Superstar.