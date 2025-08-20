'You should be in gutter': Anurag Kashyap lashed out at producer of AI-generated film Chiranjeevi Hanuman Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has strongly criticised the producer of the upcoming AI-generated film 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman' on social media. Have a look at the post here.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is known for his work in films like 'Dev D', 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and others, has strongly criticised the producer of the upcoming AI-generated film 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman'. Kashyap, who is known for speaking his mind, lashed out saying, "You should be in gutter," while reacting to the use of artificial intelligence in filmmaking.

Taking to the Instagram handle on Tuesday evening, the Black Friday director shared a screengrab of the announcement poster of the film 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman', calling out Vijay Subramaniam, who is the founder of Collective Artists Network and still producing an AI-generated film. He also mentioned that "end of the day, all these agencies are only interested in making money off you."

Anurag Kashyap calls out Vijay Subramaniam for backing AI-generated film

The caption of the post reads, "Congratulations @vijaysubramaniam84. Here is the man heading the @lifeatcollectiveartistsnetwork that represents artists, writer, directors , now producing a film made by AI. So much for looking after and representing the interests of creators. End of the day, all these agencies are only interested in making money off you and since they choose turkeys after turkeys for you and you’re not making enough for them, they are going all AI."

He further added, "Any actor or anyone who calls themselves artists and has a spine will be and should be either questioning him or leaving the agency since he has proved that he thinks you’re no match for his AI performance. This right here is the future for the spineless and cowardly so called artists in the Hindi Film industry. Well done Vijay Subramaniam. Shame is not enough on you. You should be in the gutter."

About the movie 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal'

For the unversed, the makers of the AI-generated film 'Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal' unveiled the first look poster of the film on social media. The first-of-its-kind, 'Made-In-AI' movie is produced by Vikram Malhotra and Vijay Subramaniam. The film is slated to hit the big screens on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti 2026.

