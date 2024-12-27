Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to re-release in theatres on THIS date | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was originally released in cinemas in May 2013.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Aditya Roy Kapur, is set to re-release in cinemas. Dharma Productions, the banner behind the film, announced the news on their social media handles. The re-release of films is part of a growing trend of classic superhit films making a return to the big screen. Before YJHD, Dharma's Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan was re-released in cinemas. The film is re-releasing in select cinemas across India and the UK on January 3, 2025

See Dharma's post:

Earlier this month, Dharma Productions shared a cryptic post about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, sparking speculation among fans about a possible sequel. However, the announcement confirmed that instead of a new instalment, the 2013 hit will be re-released in cinemas, allowing a new generation of moviegoers to experience the magic of this iconic film on the big screen once again.

About the film

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama that has gained immense popularity since its original release. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.

Known for its memorable performances, engaging storyline, and chart-topping music, the film has achieved a cult status over the years. Some of the popular songs from the film including 'Badtameez Dil', 'Balam Pichkari, 'Subhanallah', 'Kabira', 'llaahi' and 'Dilliwaali Girlfriend' remain fan favourites, making the film an unforgettable cinematic experience.

