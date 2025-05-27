Woman 'fan' tries to break into Aditya Roy Kapur's Bandra home, complaint filed After film actor Salman Khan, now an unknown woman, tried to break into Aditya Roy Kapur's house. Police has registered a case based on the complaint of the house help.

New Delhi:

According to preliminary information, an unknown woman broke into actor Aditya Roy Kapur's residence in Bandra West. Later, the woman was identified as 47-year-old Ghazala Zakaria Siddiqui, who claimed that she wanted to give a gift to the actor and entered his house for this reason. However, the actor refused to identify her. Based on the complaint filed by the actor's house help, Khar police registered a case of trespassing against Siddiqui on May 26.

According to the police FIR, actor Aditya Roy Kapur lives in Rizvi Complex in Bandra West. On May 26, the actor was out of the house for shooting and his domestic help, Sangeeta Pawar (49 years), was alone at home. The doorbell rang at around 6 pm. On opening the door, the maid found a woman standing at the door. The woman asked if it was actor Aditya Roy Kapur's house. When the maid confirmed that yes, it was the actor's house, the woman said that she had brought clothes and other gifts for the actor. The maid believed her and let her in. When the maid asked what time she was supposed to come, the woman replied, "6 o'clock."

The actor returned home after a while. The maid informed him about the woman's presence and her intention to meet him. But on seeing the woman, the actor said that he did not recognise her. The woman tried to reach out to the actor, causing the actor to leave the house and inform the society manager, Jayshree Dankadu, who informed the actor's manager, Shruti Rao, who immediately rushed to Rizvi Heights and contacted the Khar police.

When the maid asked the woman to leave the house, she refused and insisted on staying in the actor's house.

The Khar police reached the spot and began investigations. The woman identified herself as Ghazala Zakaria Siddiqui, a Dubai resident and 47 years old. However, when asked about the purpose of her visit and how she reached the actor's house, she gave evasive answers. The police concluded that she had entered the actor's house illegally, which may have criminal intent. A case was registered against Siddiqui under Section 331(2) (Punishment for house trespass or house breaking) of the Indian Penal Code.

