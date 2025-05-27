Deepika Padukone fans think she dodged a bullet by opting out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, here's why Looks like the Spirit controversy between Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Deepika Padukone is not ending anytime soon. The Animal filmmaker took to his X account to give a new twist in this tussle.

New Delhi:

Famous director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is in the news these days about his upcoming film 'Spirit'. After Deepika Padukone's exit from the film, Triptii Dimri has now been included as the lead actress. But the controversy over Deepika leaving the film over fees and working hours is now deepening. Seems like Vanga, famous for his outspoken statements, is unhappy with this decision of Deepika Padukone. The director has posted a cryptic post on social media, which is being linked to Deepika Padukone.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga raised questions in the post

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed the films 'Kabir Singh' and 'Animal', tweeted on Tuesday, which is now making headlines. 'When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are.... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha.

#dirtyPRgames I like this kahawath very much :-) खुंदक में बिल्ली खंबा नोचे !' read his tweet.

Fans linked the post to Deepika

However, Sandeep Reddy Vanga did not name anyone in his post, nor did he make any mention of his film 'Spirit'. Moreover, Deepika Padukone, who demanded Rs 40 crore for the film, was denied the money and Triptii Dimri, who has earlier worked with Vanga in 'Animal', was signed for just Rs 4 crore. Ever since the numbers were out, Vanga's tweet was also up. However, Prabhas, who is yet to justify the amount after the 'Baahubali' movies, has been getting Rs 100 crores for the past several films, irrespective of their box office outcomes.

This is the reason why Deepika left the film

According to media reports, new momma Deepika Padukone left 'Spirit' after differences over payment and working hours. It was also claimed in many reports that she had demanded a fee of Rs 40 crore and an eight-hour shift. After differences arose over this, Deepika opted out of the film. And after the tweet by Vanga, DP fans think that she dodged a bullet.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's co-star suffered from paralysis attack on sets but still insisted that 'work must go on'